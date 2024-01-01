This is amazing and practical. I just love how I can track statistics easily for my digital marketing campaigns. Vini Ying Digital Marketing Specialist

The QR code is just fantastic for events. I can easily share with my audience, and everything else just works. Alfonso Raphael Event Manager

Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram sharing is so much better with these easy to remember links. Engaging my followers and knowing them geophically where they come from is just so cool. Kim Lane Influencer